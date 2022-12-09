At the interbank forex market, after gaining to a session of 82.0950, the rupee ended at 82.27 against the US dollar on Friday compared to the previous day's closing of 82.42 per dollar. However, overall in the week, the rupee finished lower by at least 1.2% as the dollar sustained due to demand from corporates. Although the dollar has corrected substantially ahead of Fed's next policy meet where a 50 basis point is expected by the street, however, lower crude oil prices have pushed oil companies to bet on the greenback throughout the current week.