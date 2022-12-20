Markets end lower, Sensex holds 61,700, Nifty 50 erases 18,400; rupee weakens

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "The Bank of Japan shocked global markets in a totally unexpected move by raising the upper band limit for the 10 yr yield to 50 bps, which is seen as a step towards a hawkish policy shift. This has aggravated the sell-off in the global market, which was already risk-averse due to mounting recessionary fears following the Fed's comment. In this backdrop, the US GDP numbers expected on Thursday will provide a picture of the strength of the US economy."