Markets end lower; Sensex, Nifty 50 down over 1% on hawkish Fed outlook

Bears toppled Sensex and Nifty 50 by more than 1% on Thursday led by a broad-based selloff across indices. The 30-scrip benchmark snapped its 2-day winning streak erasing the 62,000 mark, while the Nifty 50 halted its 3-day rally pulling back from 18,600 levels. IT, banking, metal, and consumer durable stocks took the most beating, while midcap and small-cap indices also shed over 1% each. India's volatility index climbed more than 6.5%. The bloodbath in domestic equities mirrored weak global cues after the US Federal Reserve's continuation of a hawkish outlook despite inflation cooling off sharply. FOMC has indicated more rate hikes in the upcoming policy.
Sensex dropped by 878.88 points or 1.40% to end at 61,799.03. While Nifty 50 slipped by 245.40 points or 1.32% to close at 18,414.90. The steep downside in heavyweights like Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Titan, HDFC, ITC, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, TCS, Nestle, SBI, Reliance Industries, and ICICI Bank weighed on the performance.
Bank Nifty fell by nearly 551 points. On BSE, the IT index declined over 613 points, while Consumer Durables dropped nearly 558 points. Also, metals, capital goods, and financial services index dropped by over 1% each.
Foreign investors (FIIs) were net sellers with an outflow of ₹710.74 crore in the equities on December 15, however, domestic investors pumped in ₹260.92 crore.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial said, "the Fed has startled the market by maintaining its hawkish tone, as investors were expecting a softer approach after the release of better-than-expected inflation numbers. IT stocks led to pessimism in the domestic market as recession fears grew in the global economies following the Fed’s comments. The market now awaits the BOE and ECB decisions, which are likely to follow a half-point hike."
After raising key rate by 75 bps for three consecutive policy, the Fed on late Wednesday increased the rate by a much smaller size by 50 bps in December policy. However, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the central bank has more work to do in raising interest rates and vanquishing inflation.
Meanwhile, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), at Kotak Securities explained that markets were disappointed after the Fed indicated that the rate hike regime would continue next year, which further accentuated the already fragile market sentiment prompting investors to trim their equity exposure. Technically, throughout the day the market witnessed selling pressure at higher levels.
Also, Ajit Mishra, VP - of Technical Research, at Religare Broking said that the tone was negative from the beginning however a sharp decline in the final hour pushed the bulls on the back foot. He added that Nifty has almost engulfed the gains of the last 3 sessions and is likely to retest the major support zone around 18,300. Its breakdown can further dent the recovery and push the index to 18,000.
As for the rupee, at the interbank forex market, the local unit weakened as the dollar index gained momentum. The rupee settled at 82.76 against the US dollar compared to the previous day's print of 82.46 per dollar. Also, the 1-year USD/INR forward premium moved to 2% which is for the first time in the current month.
On the currency, Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities said, the USDINR spot closed 30 paise higher at 82.76. The rupee continues to remain one of the weakest currencies as demand for Dollars remain strong in the onshore market and the lack of exporter selling and carry trades, keep supply low.
Banerjee added, "A hawkish Fed also helped USD. Over the near term, we expect a range of 82.25 and 83.00 on spot."
Giving a brief on global market performance, Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said, broad market indices fell a little less although profit-taking was seen across the market and the advance decline ratio fell to 0.48:1. IT stocks came under selling pressure following weakness in Nasdaq and hints by US Fed that the rate hike cycle is not going to end soon. Cyclical sectors like Metals and Realty also came under selling pressure.
Jasani added, "Global shares slid for a second day on Thursday with the U.S. Federal Reserve signaling that it expected interest rates to stay higher for longer and ahead of more central banks meetings in Europe and the U.K."
Going forward, Chouhan said, lower top formation on daily charts and double top formation on intraday charts indicate further down side from the current levels. In addition, long bearish candle on daily charts also supports short-term weakness.
For Nifty 50 and Sensex, Chouhan added, now, 18350 -18300/61500-61300 would be the immediate support levels, on the flip side, 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) or 18535/62350 could act as a crucial resistance zone. He further said, "We are of the view that, as long as the index is trading below 18535/62350 the chances of hitting 18300/61300 would turn bright. For the bulls, a pullback rally possible if the index succeeds to trade above 18535/62350 above the same, it could move up to 18600-18630/62500-62700."
Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities on Nifty 50 added, on the daily chart, a large red candle has formed after a small-bodied candle. The momentum indicator RSI (14) has confirmed bearish momentum with a negative crossover on the daily timeframe. The trend to remain negative as long as the index remains below 18,500. On the lower end, support is placed at 18,350/18,100.
Further, for Bank Nifty, Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said, the index remains in a sell-on-rise mode, and if the follow-up selling continues it can drag the index toward the 43,000-42,800 zone.
To investors, Religare Broking's Mishra said, traders should closely monitor global markets, especially the US, for cues. Besides, "we feel the performance of the banking index would play a critical role in setting the tone ahead while others are showing a mixed trend. Meanwhile, participants should restrict leveraged positions and maintain a few shorts also."
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
