Indian stock markets closed lower after a volatile session on Tuesday. After rising over 1% during the day, profit booking dragged benchmark indices towards the last hour of trading. The BSE Sensex ended at 31,453.51, down 261.84 points or 0.83%. The 50-share index Nifty ended at 9,205.60, down 87.90 points or 0.95%.

Stocks in Asia Pacific like Hong Kong, Australia and Singapore were up around 1%. Markets in China, Japan and South Korea were closed on Tuesday for holidays.

Analysts said that markets are trading with uncertainties as impact of lockdown measures and its effect on earnings are not known.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd said that the benchmark indices ended with, in line with the previous day’s slide. “Initially, the bias was slightly on the positive side, thanks to firm global cues however gains fizzled out in no time as the day progressed. We feel the muted earnings combined with looming uncertainty over the economic situation due to extended lockdown have started haunting the participants," he said.

Indian volatility index or VIX cooled off today. The VIX or the fear gauge ended around 1% down at 43.26.

Analysts see near-term market direction to be driven by spread and intensity of covid-19 cases and incremental government/regulatory actions to restart the economy (comprehensive fiscal package, more RBI measures to provide relief to banks, NBFCs and the debt markets).

“Concurrently, earnings have seen a sharp 28% downward revision and we now expect the Nifty to deliver another year of flattish earnings in FY21. Early results of 4QFY20 earnings season and management commentaries suggest more volatility and disruption in earnings ahead with several Nifty companies seeing fresh double-digit earnings per share (EPS) cuts for FY21," said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Meanwhile, the rupee is getting hurt as trade tensions between the US and China have mounted. US President Trump has threatened fresh tariffs on China while sentiments have also taken a beating amid weak PMI manufacturing numbers. The Indian rupee ended at 75.64 against the dollar, up 0.11% from previous close. The 10-year bond closed at 6.074% from previous close of 6.083%.

