Markets end on mixed note on Budget day; Sensex up by 158 points, Nifty slips 46 points
BSE benchmark Sensex rose by 158.18 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 59,708.08 while NSE Nifty declined 45.85 points or 0.26 per cent to end at 17,616.30
Indian shares ended on a mixed note on Wednesday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman raised the personal income tax rebate limit, changed income tax slabs among other announcements. The Indian equities opened higher on Monday as Sensex gained 158.18 points while Nifty 50 declined by 45.85 points .
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×