"The moving average study on the weekly time frame indicates the Nifty is trading at make-or-break levels near its 50 EMA which is placed at 17,400 levels. A closing below 17,400 – 17,300 may accelerate the bearish momentum towards 17,000 - 16,800 which were the prior support zones for the benchmark index. On the other hand, resistance is capped below the 18,100 level and if prices surpass that level, then the 18,300 levels will be the next resistance. For Nifty, maximum OI build up is seen at 17,000 Put and 18,000 Call Option for the 2nd February expiry and for the next week expiry, maximum OI build up is seen at 17,500 Put and 18,000 Call & followed by 18,200 Call Option. The PCR ratio for the near week expiry stands at 0.54 and for the next week expiry at 0.68. The overall writing data suggests negative bias as Call writing is higher than Put writing. The immediate or temporary bounce back cannot be ruled out as PCR ratio drops near to 0.50 levels," he added.