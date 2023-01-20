Markets end the week in red on feeble global cues; Sensex holds 60,600, Nifty breaths over 18k3 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 05:41 PM IST
- Going ahead, markets will first react to the important results like Reliance, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank in early trade on Monday. Global cues are currently weighing on sentiment so a positive surprise on the earnings front might subside some pressure
Indian markets ended the week in red on Friday due to developments in global markets, especially in the US. Major Q3 earnings in the diverse sectors also influenced sentiments. Benchmark Sensex held above 60,600 and Nifty 50 managed to float over the psychological mark of 18,000. FMCG and consumer durables stocks extended their losses, while metal stocks pulled back from their winning streak. The benchmarks have tumbled for the second day in a row.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×