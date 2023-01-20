In Emkay's expert view, while the probability of the Fed hiking rates further to slay the demon of inflation is quite high, the consequences of the rate action over a period of time translating itself into an economic slowdown is occupying the minds of the investors. While inflation control might be an arduous task in the light of persistently higher fuel prices and supply issues, it is almost a certainty that a “touch and go" slowdown is most likely. These issues will be relevant in the coming weeks too, with the sole exception of the market drawing some comfort from expectations from the Union Budget due early next month.