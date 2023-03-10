Markets end the week in red with Friday seeing most losses; Sensex below 59,150, Nifty under 17,4203 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 05:17 PM IST
- A broad-based selloff was seen across the board with banking stocks worst hit. The downfall in equities can be attributed to weak global cues which took a jolt right after Fed's chair hinted at more and higher rate hikes ahead.
Indian markets erased previous gains in two consecutive days' selloff, ending the week on a negative note. Friday saw the biggest single-day loss of the current week with Sensex and Nifty 50 shedding around 1% each. A broad-based selloff was seen across the board with banking stocks worst hit. The downfall in equities can be attributed to weak global cues which took a jolt right after Fed's chair hinted at more and higher rate hikes ahead.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×