Going ahead, Athawale said, technically, the Nifty has formed a strong bearish candle on the weekly charts and it is comfortably trading below the 20 and 50-day SMA. For the positional traders, 17550 would act as a medium-term resistance zone and below the same, the index could slip till 17150. On the flip side, a minor pullback rally is possible, if the index trades above 17425 and could move up to 17480-17500. Meanwhile, Bank Nifty also breached the important support level of 41000 or 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) which is broadly negative. Below the same, the Bank Nifty could retest the level of 40000-39800.