Mumbai: Indian equity markets on Tuesday erased all gains made early in the session and turned negative amid reports that the Maharashtra government may impose a complete lockdown in the state.

Sensex was down 0.2% at 47,863 points, while Nifty fell 0.1% to 14350 points. Earlier in the day, Sensex had surged nearly 530 points, while Nifty gained as much as 168 points as the government on Monday announced vaccination for everyone over the age of 18 from 1 May.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to decide on a strict lockdown in the next few days as the present restrictions to curb the spread of covid-19 have not yielded the desired results, according to a Times of India report.

Thackeray will chair a cabinet meeting at 3.30 pm today. The imposition of a strict lockdown on the lines of Delhi is also likely to be discussed in the meeting.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a six-day long lockdown in the national capital.

Earlier, the Allahabad high court on Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to close all establishments private or government-run in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar and Gorakhpur cities.

Sensex on Monday plummeted 2% following a massive across-the-board selloff as mounting covid-19 cases spooked domestic investors who feared harsher restrictions and more economic pain.

India continued to report record daily increase in covid cases, with the capital city of New Delhi announcing a complete curfew till next Monday. Maharashtra had already imposed stringent curbs, effective April 15.

"Going forward, the covid-19 situation and the pace of vaccination would be a key monitorable for the markets. Further, the earnings announcement from select Nifty majors would induce stock-specific volatility. We maintain our cautious stance in the near term", said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking .

