Markets erase early gains on fears Maharashtra may impose complete lockdown

Sensex was down 0.2% at 47,863 points, while Nifty fell 0.1% to 14350 points. Earlier in the day, Sensex had surged nearly 530 points, while Nifty gained as much as 168 points as the government on Monday announced vaccination for everyone over the age of 18 from 1 May.

