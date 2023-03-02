Markets erase previous gains on weak global cues; Banking, IT stocks drag; Maruti, Axis Bank, TCS top losers
- Maruti Suzuki and Axis Bank were top losers on Sensex.
- In terms of sectoral indices, the banking stocks took a massive beating but it was IT stocks which was the top laggard in percentage terms.
Sensex and Nifty 50 erased their previous gains as feeble global peers dampened sentiment on Thursday owing to fresh highs in bond yields. Both benchmarks have dipped by nearly a percent. Although broader markets were in the red, the mid-cap and small-cap stocks showed a certain degree of resistance. Banking stocks took lead in the selling bias followed by IT, auto, and consumer durables stocks.
