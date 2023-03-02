Shah added, "In the intraday sessions, After the gap-down opening, Nifty traded below 17,400 after making a day high of 17,445 in the morning trade & trade lower throughout the day. No follow-up candle forming above or below 200 DMA. Intraday, traders can look for long opportunities only above the resistance level of 17,500 & the price should sustain above 17,500 for 15 minutes to confirm long. raders can look for fresh shorts only if nifty breaks the 17,250 level & remains below for 15 min to ensure short. ill that time, it will stay in the range of 17250 to 17500."