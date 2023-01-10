Markets erase previous gains with Sensex, Nifty down 1%; Banking stocks drag

After recording their best session since the onset of 2023 yesterday, Indian markets entered into a bearish zone on Tuesday with Sensex and Nifty 50 plunging by a percent. Nifty erased its psychological mark of 18,000. Global counterparts pulled back from their recent gains after Fed officials indicated that US central bank may increase key rates beyond 5%. This coupled with major earnings has kept domestic equities on the edge. On the other hand, the rupee recorded its best single-day gain in two months against the US dollar.

