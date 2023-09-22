Markets extend fall after hawkish pause by US Fed3 min read 22 Sep 2023, 12:23 AM IST
US interest rates remaining higher for longer elevate global slowdown concerns
MUMBAI : Indian stocks extended their decline to a third straight day, dropping nearly 1% following the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance on interest rates. The expectation of prolonged elevated rates in the US has deepened concerns about a global slowdown, making equity markets jittery worldwide.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started