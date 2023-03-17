Markets extend gains as US banks liquidity rescue gives relief; Nifty hits 17,100, Sensex nears 58k; HCL Tech top gainer3 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 04:50 PM IST
- Sensex closed at 57,989.90 up by 355.06 points or 0.62%. Nifty 50 rose by 114.45 points or 0.67% to end at 17,100.05. Bank Nifty rallied nearly 466 points or 1.2%, while BSE Bankex surged by over 541 points or 1.2%.
Markets extended their gaining spree on Friday driven by broad-based buying with banking, realty, and metal stocks outperforming the board. Sensex neared the psychological mark of 58,000, while Nifty 50 regained a little over the 17,100 level. The sharp rebound in global cues on expectations of relief in banks turmoil boosted domestic equities.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×