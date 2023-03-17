Going ahead, on Nifty 50, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said, a Doji pattern followed by a recovery candle on the daily chart indicates the possibility of a bullish reversal. On the higher end, immediate resistance is placed at 17250, where the bears might try to return to the market. However, if bulls take the Nifty above 17250, the index may move towards 17500–17600. On the lower end, support remains intact at 16950.