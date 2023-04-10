Markets extend gains for 6th day in row; Auto, IT stocks in lead, Tata Motors top gainer2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 05:03 PM IST
- Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, sentiments in the domestic market improved after the RBI’s decision to keep rates unchanged, coupled with positive revisions in GDP and inflation forecasts.
Indian markets picked up momentum on Monday, however, the upside was capped by concerns of further rate hikes from the US Fed after the job data. But RBI's surprise of pausing the rate hike along with positive revision in GDP and inflation estimates for FY24 kept bears away. Q4 earnings will take center stage with major IT and banking firms in line to announce financial results for the quarter. Sensex and Nifty 50 are on a winning streak for sixth-consecutive days.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×