Indian markets closed higher for the third consecutive day after hitting another record high on Monday. Rallying in global equities added to the overall optimism and confidence among market investors.

The BSE Sensex ended was up 166.96 points or 0.29% at 58,296.91. The Nifty gained 54.20 points or 0.31% closing at 17,377.80.

Markets in other Asia Pacific region stocks were higher with Japan and China logging best gains. Nikkei in Japan and Shanghai in China were up 1-2%. US markets are closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd said that the markets are steadily inching higher, tracking favourable global markets and supportive domestic sentiment. Mishra feels there may be some consolidation ahead.

India volatility index or India VIX gained 3.86% on Monday closing at 15.11.

Hopes of continued economic support by the US Federal Reserve due to weak US job data and talks of more stimulus in Japan and China boosted global markets. Economic normalisation attracted buyers in realty stocks while safe haven IT stocks continued to lead the upbeat market, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have started to return to Indian equities after a major sell-off in July. In September so far, FIIs have pumped in $270.48 million in equities after an inflow of $779 million in previous month. In July, FIIs had dumped Indian shares worth $1.70 billion.

According to Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities sharp revival in FIIs flow following dovish remarks of Fed Chairman and rebound in Indian rupee led domestic bourses to see sharp uptick in recent weeks. “Additionally, weak nonfarm job data for August augurs well for emerging markets including India as it may prompt Fed to maintain its current stance," he said.

However, domestic institutional investors including mutual funds, pension banks and banks have started to sell shares. In September, DIIs were net sellers of Indian equities worth ₹237.57 crore after investing ₹25288.61 crore in previous two months.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley feels a stronger recovery in India and ASEAN investment growth is expected emerging from deep cyclical slowdowns.

“In India, new investment projects data, which serves as a key proxy for capex, tell a similar story, with new commodity and machinery and transport equipment- related manufacturing investment projects surging on two year CAGR basis. That said, consumer goods-related manufacturing investment projects have lagged relatively, and new construction and real estate investment projects are also posing a drag on the headline series," said Morgan Stanley said in a note on 5 September.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.