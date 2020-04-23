Markets extend gains on stimulus package hopes; Covid-19 concerns remain

Indian stock markets extended gains in Thursday’s trading session on the hopes of another stimulus package by the government even as rising number of covid-19 cases worried the investors. The BSE Sensex closed 483.53 points or 1.54% higher at 31,863.08. Nifty added 126.60 points or 1.38% to end at 9,313.90.

Analysts said that sustainability of the rally will depend on government measures to boost the economy and support the industries. Global markets were mostly high with crude oil prices rebounding after hitting record lows on Monday.

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities said that smart recovery was seen in the markets as frontline and broader indices closed near the trading sessions’ highs. “For the medium term the index has given strong indications of an uptrend continuation for 9600/9800 odd levels. Expect volatility to remain high as is seen in global markets."

India volatility index or VIX has been cooling off for some weeks. The fear gauge ended 7.56% lower.

However, uncertainty about lifting the nation-wide lockdown and business disruptions caused by it have kept investors on tenterhooks.

According to Gautam Chhaochharia, Analyst, UBS Securities India Pvt. Ltd risk-reward for India appears less attractive after the markets rallied from recent lows, even if negative impact of covid-19 is presumed to be short- lived and not devastating. “Our end-March 2021 Nifty target is 10,000, with upside and downside scenarios of 11,500 and 6,000. The wide range reflects uncertainties around covid-19 mobility restrictions and the evolving situation. We expect GDP growth to slow to 2.5% year-on-year in FY21," he said.

Meanwhile, global crude oil prices have seen a rebound amid concerns of a recession worldwide. Analysts see it to be only a relief rally and warn that overall fundamentals are still weak for oil prices

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities said the crude oil prices witnessed relief rally on Thursday with Nymex WTI crude oil trading 13% higher. “Crude oil prices traded higher in signs that producers in US may cut oil production to offset lower demand. Crude Oil prices get boost from strong equity indices from overall positive sentiments as US is set to rollout stimulus package. The overall fundamentals are still weak for oil prices as storage facilities are expected to get full in next two-three weeks. Today's rally in prices can be short lived and prices may witness selling pressure again in short term."

The Indian currency which has been under severe pressure hitting record lows have recovered slightly. The rupee closed at 76.07, up 0.78% from previous close of 76.67 against the dollar. The 10-year bond yield fell 17 basis points to 6.052% from previous close of 6.223%. Indian rupee is one of the weakest Asian currencies in April.