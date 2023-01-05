On Fed's minutes, Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives, Samco Securities said, "The US Fed published its minutes of the December meeting. The key takeaways from the minutes is that the Fed doesn’t want to take inflation lightly. Fed Chair Jerome Powell was caught on the wrong foot when he called inflation as ‘transitory’ in 2021. Fed is once bitten twice shy. They want to err on the side of caution and change gears only once they see inflation hitting their target of 2%. Clearly, they don’t want to trap themselves in a box once again."