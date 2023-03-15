Markets extend losses as banks drag; Sensex erases 2,792 pts, Nifty slips 782 pts in 5 days4 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 05:31 PM IST
- In terms of sectoral indices, banking stocks continued to witness a bearish tone. BSE Bankex dipped by nearly 383 points, while Bank Nifty shed nearly 360 points.
- In the broader markets, smallcap indices outperformed however the upside was capped due to broad-based selling pressure.
Markets extended their losses on Wednesday to close near the day's low as banking stocks continue to remain under pressure amidst financial sector worries. Global markets were feeble with a focus on economic data. Domestic equities are in red for the fifth day in a row with Sensex erasing over 2,792 points and Nifty 50 giving up over 782 points in these sessions.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×