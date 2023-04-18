Markets extend losses despite recovery in IT, pharma stocks; HCL Tech, Nestle top gainers; Power Grid, RIL draggers3 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 04:41 PM IST
- This would be the second consecutive decline in the Indian market. Investors are betting cautiously ahead of some of the major Q4 earnings such as HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, RIL, Yes Bank, and Tata Communications among others.
Markets extended their losses on Tuesday despite a recovery in healthcare and IT stocks after disappointing Q4 numbers for TCS and Infosys. HCL Tech and Nestle witnessed the most buying on Sensex ahead of Q4 results, on the other hand, heavyweights Reliance Industries, Titan, and Bajaj Finance were major draggers. Overall, energy stocks were the top underperformers, while pharma stocks were the top gainers. Q4 earnings along with global trends continue to dictate the market's mood.
