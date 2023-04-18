Markets extended their losses on Tuesday despite a recovery in healthcare and IT stocks after disappointing Q4 numbers for TCS and Infosys. HCL Tech and Nestle witnessed the most buying on Sensex ahead of Q4 results, on the other hand, heavyweights Reliance Industries, Titan, and Bajaj Finance were major draggers. Overall, energy stocks were the top underperformers, while pharma stocks were the top gainers. Q4 earnings along with global trends continue to dictate the market's mood.

Sensex dipped by 183.74 points or 0.31% to end at 59,727.01. Nifty 50 shed 46.70 points or 0.26% to close at 17,660.15.

This would be the second consecutive decline in the Indian market. Investors are betting cautiously ahead of some of the major Q4 earnings such as HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, RIL, Yes Bank, and Tata Communications among others.

Top gainers on Sensex were -- Nestle and HCL Tech up 2% each, followed by IndusInd Bank and Wipro jumped by 1.9% and 1.6% respectively. Other stocks in green were Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, and Tata Steel.

The top underperformers on Sensex were -- Power Grid took lead with a drop of 2.6% followed by Ultratech Cement down 1.9%, RIL, and Titan plunged over 1% each.

In the broader market, BSE Sensex Next 50 soared 347 points, while Midcap and Smallcap gained 129 points and 61 points respectively.

In terms of sectoral indices, on BSE, the Healthcare index surged by 238 points followed by the Metal index which advanced by nearly 126 points. The Realty index also jumped over 1%. On the contrary, the Consumer Durables index dipped by over 238 points.

On the latest market performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "The banking stocks pared the performance during the day while the market was grappling with the sell-off in the IT sector. However, the IT sector experienced a marginal relief rally, aided by bottom fishing, as the recent correction has made the sector attractive for long-term investment. The pharma sector also bucked the negative trend due to an improvement in outlook along with strong movements in mid and small-cap stocks."

On Tuesday, of the total 3,653 stocks that traded on BSE, 1,904 stocks advanced, 1,631 declined and 118 were unchanged. Meanwhile, today, 123 stocks touched a new 52-week high, on the other hand, 118 stocks hit a fresh 52-week low.

The BSE-listed firms' market cap stood at ₹265.94 lakh crore as of April 18, 2023.

Rohan Shah, head technical analyst at Stoxbox said, "Today, the Energy Sector is the top loser, while the Pharma sector is a top gainer," adding, "after IT majors Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. reported weak numbers in the quarter that ended March 2023, shares of IT companies have remained volatile. IT stocks, which led the correction on Monday, were down 0.5%."

Meanwhile, at the interbank forex market, the rupee weakened against the US dollar on the back of a rise in treasury yields as expectations of a Fed rate hike escalated after robust US data. The local unit closed at 82.04 per dollar compared to the previous session's print of 81.9725.

Going ahead, Ajit Mishra, VP - of Technical Research, at Religare Broking said, "We are seeing reactions largely tax based on earnings, in absence of any major event. Banking and financials hold considerable weight in the benchmark and their resilience indicates further room for upside. Besides, rotational buying in index majors from sectors like auto, and FMCG is providing the needed cushion in between. Considering all, we reiterate our positive view on markets and suggest utilizing this pause to add quality names."