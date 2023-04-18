On the latest market performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "The banking stocks pared the performance during the day while the market was grappling with the sell-off in the IT sector. However, the IT sector experienced a marginal relief rally, aided by bottom fishing, as the recent correction has made the sector attractive for long-term investment. The pharma sector also bucked the negative trend due to an improvement in outlook along with strong movements in mid and small-cap stocks."