Further, Ajit Mishra, VP - of Technical Research, Religare Broking explained that markets gained over half a percent in a range-bound session, tracking firm global cues. After the initial uptick, the Nifty surrendered all the gains in no time however buying in select index majors pushed the index to the day’s high again as the day progressed. Consequently, it settled at 18,123 levels; up by 0.6%. Most sectors participated in the move wherein metal outshined the others as it gained over 4%. Besides, further recovery in the broader indices eased the pressure.