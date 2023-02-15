Markets extend their rally for the second day in a row on Wednesday with the Nifty 50 crossing its psychological mark of 18,000. Sensex neared the 61,300 hurdles as well. Indian equities defied weak global cues after the hotter-than-expected US inflation print which has sparked fears of more Fed rate hikes. On the other hand, the rupee hit a one-month low against the US currency.

It would be strong buying in auto, IT, and consumer durables stocks that kept bears away from the domestic market. Also, heavyweight Reliance Industries' share price which soared by over 2% for the second consecutive day further contributed to the upside. Another reason for a positive day would be continued foreign funds inflow.

Sensex rose by 242.83 points or 0.40% to end at 61,275.09. Nifty 50 climbed by 86 points or 0.48% to close at 18,015.85. India's volatility index dipped by 4.4%.

On today's performance, Ajit Mishra, VP - of Technical Research, at Religare Broking said, "Markets edged higher for the second consecutive session and gained nearly half a percent amid mixed cues. Weakness in the global markets was weighing on the sentiment in early trades but resilience in the select heavyweights pushed the index gradually higher. Consequently, Nifty reclaimed the 18,000 mark, after struggling for three weeks. On the sectoral front, IT, auto, and realty posted decent gains while defensive viz. pharma and FMCG traded subdued."

In the broader market, midcap and smallcap indexes on BSE recovered their previous losses and gained by around 170 points and 100.5 points respectively.

In regards to sectoral indices, on BSE, the Auto index led the rally with an upside of over 327 points, followed by IT and Consumer Durables stocks which advanced by 288 points and 266 points. Bankex zoomed by 105 points. FMCG, Capital goods, and power stocks witnessed slight selling pressure.

Tech Mahindra's share price was the biggest winner on Wednesday by skyrocketing nearly 6%. Heavyweight Reliance Industries along with Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, M&M, and Tata Steel also lifted broader markets by surging 1-2%.

Among the top bears on Sensex were HUL, ITC, Sun Pharma, and L&T.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "despite a sluggish start in the domestic market, recovery in the IT and auto sectors contributed to a positive finish. A reversal in the FII pattern to net buying has also helped maintain optimism in the domestic market."

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to be net buyers for the fourth day in a row. However, on Wednesday, the buying was at a slower pace at ₹432.15 crore in Indian equities compared to Tuesday's numbers of ₹1,305.30 crore. FIIs inflow was at ₹1,322.39 crore on February 13 and ₹1,458.02 crore on February 10.

Further, at the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee touched one-month low tracking its Asian peers' post-US inflation data. The local unit closed at 82.8025 against the US dollar on Wednesday compared to the previous session's closing of 82.7550 per dollar. Rupee had weakened to 82.8975 per dollar during the trading session which is the lowest level since January 4th.

Although US inflation eased slightly to 6.4% in January 2022 compared to the previous month, however, it came higher than the street's expectations of 6.2%. This has escalated worries about more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. It needs to be noted that the latest inflation print of the US is still the lowest reading since October 2021.

According to Nair, the US inflation, though it slowed down compared to the previous month, came in higher than expected at 6.4% YoY. Higher inflation, combined with a strong labour market, has raised concerns that the Fed will remain hawkish for an extended period.

Going ahead, Mishra said, "We reiterate our positive view on the market however intermediate consolidation/profit taking on the global front and restricted participation within the index heavyweights could keep the momentum in check. We thus recommend staying selective and preferring exposure to the counters which are leading from the front."

On the 50-scrip benchmark, Rohan Shah-head technical analyst at Stoxbox said, on the daily chart nifty forms a higher high positive candle & closed above the upper trend line channel which indicates a channel breakout. Intraday traders can look for a long opportunity if the market opens on the positive side tomorrow & the price sustains above today's high of 18,034 for the long target of 18122 intraday. Traders can avoid short trading in the index for tomorrow.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

