Markets extend rally for 2nd consecutive day; Nifty crosses 18k; Tech Mahindra, RIL, Bajaj Finserv top gainers
- Despite weak global cues, Indian market soared due to strong buying in auto and IT stocks. Also, heavyweight RIL share price surged for second day in row further added to the upside. Continued foreign funds inflow will be another reason.
Markets extend their rally for the second day in a row on Wednesday with the Nifty 50 crossing its psychological mark of 18,000. Sensex neared the 61,300 hurdles as well. Indian equities defied weak global cues after the hotter-than-expected US inflation print which has sparked fears of more Fed rate hikes. On the other hand, the rupee hit a one-month low against the US currency.
