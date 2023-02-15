On today's performance, Ajit Mishra, VP - of Technical Research, at Religare Broking said, "Markets edged higher for the second consecutive session and gained nearly half a percent amid mixed cues. Weakness in the global markets was weighing on the sentiment in early trades but resilience in the select heavyweights pushed the index gradually higher. Consequently, Nifty reclaimed the 18,000 mark, after struggling for three weeks. On the sectoral front, IT, auto, and realty posted decent gains while defensive viz. pharma and FMCG traded subdued."