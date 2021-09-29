MUMBAI : Markets extended sell-off on Wednesday due to global pressure as rise in bond yields increased concerns about inflation. The BSE Sensex was down 254.33 points or 0.43% at 59,413.27, while the Nifty closed at 17,711.30, down 37.30 points or 0.21%.

Equities in other parts of the Asia-Pacific region were largely weak. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 2.12%, Shanghai composite in China was down 1.83%, South Korea’s Kospi declined 1.22% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closed 0.67% higher.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said that the domestic market started on a very negative trend due to global sell-off on Tuesday & high crude prices. “Spiking US treasury yields and slowing economy were impacting growth stocks," he said.

Indian markets have remained weak in the last two days on concerns of rising inflationary pressure due to higher crude prices. After hitting 60,000, the Sensex has slipped over 1% in the last two days as nervous investors rushed to book profit.

According to Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities India outperformed global markets in recent period as sustained recovery in key economic indicators and faster vaccination ramp-up with least possibility of third wave of covid-19 hitting in a bigger way bolstered investors’ confidence.

“Notably, tax collection data for the first half of FY21 looks quite impressive, which virtually crossed pre-pandemic FY20 numbers with a wide margin. This along with the government's borrowing target of ₹5.03 trillion (mostly on expected line) certainly bodes well for economy and bond markets. However, investors remain on tenterhook with regards to progress on Evergrande. Further, sharp rise in US bond yield and dollar index (rose 15% in a month) could be a near term risk for emerging markets," Modi added.

According to Amish Shah, India equity strategist, BofA Securities, while risk of interest rate hike on the back of commodity inflation remains low currently, there will be earnings implication for select sectors with high exposure to these commodities.

“While WPI inflation (11.4% in August) has been high on global commodity prices, and crude has sizable 11% weightage in WPI, we think the likely 110 basis points (bps) impact of higher crude will only offset the favorable base effect in the upcoming WPI prints. In any case, the excise duty buffer (30%) & only 2.3% weight for petrol & diesel could mean a very limited impact on CPI," Shah said in a report on 29 September.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.