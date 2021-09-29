Markets extend sell-off as inflation concerns remain

“Notably, tax collection data for the first half of FY21 looks quite impressive, which virtually crossed pre-pandemic FY20 numbers with a wide margin. This along with the government's borrowing target of ₹5.03 trillion (mostly on expected line) certainly bodes well for economy and bond markets. However, investors remain on tenterhook with regards to progress on Evergrande. Further, sharp rise in US bond yield and dollar index (rose 15% in a month) could be a near term risk for emerging markets," Modi added.