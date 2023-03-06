Markets extend winning streak; Adani stocks rise for fourth day; Tata Motors, NTPC, Power Grid top gainers3 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 04:48 PM IST
- On Monday, a broad-based buying was recorded across sectoral indices with oil & gas, IT, and auto stocks taking the lead. Additionally, except for cement businesses, all other Adani stocks continued to witness an upside which further bolstered the market's mood.
Indian market extended its rally at the start of this week with Sensex regaining its 60,000 psychological mark and Nifty 50 inching closer to 17,800 levels. Fears of rate hikes and uncertainties in Adani Group seem to have flavoured out which led to the return of bulls in domestic equities. On Monday, a broad-based buying was recorded across sectoral indices with oil & gas, IT, and auto stocks taking the lead. Additionally, except for cement businesses, all other Adani stocks continued to witness an upside which further bolstered the market's mood.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×