Indian market extended its rally at the start of this week with Sensex regaining its 60,000 psychological mark and Nifty 50 inching closer to 17,800 levels. Fears of rate hikes and uncertainties in Adani Group seem to have flavoured out which led to the return of bulls in domestic equities. On Monday, a broad-based buying was recorded across sectoral indices with oil & gas, IT, and auto stocks taking the lead. Additionally, except for cement businesses, all other Adani stocks continued to witness an upside which further bolstered the market's mood.

