Markets eye RBI’s cues on economy in policy review

Market participants are keenly looking out for cues from the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI) in its next monetary policy review on Friday. Key economic indicators, such as systemic liquidity and inflation targeting, besides the central bank’s commentary on growth, are expected to set the themes for the stock market, which scaled new highs.

RBI is expected to keep key interest rates unchanged and maintain an accommodative stance. With a growing disconnect between wholesale and retail food inflation, the comments of RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on the emergence of conflicting signals from macro data-points and inflation, which is outside the RBI’s tolerance zone of 4%, will be noted by markets.

Wholesale food inflation is hovering at 2–3% for the last few months, while CPI food inflation was at 8-10% and core inflation has been mostly stable. With gross domestic product (GDP) growth normalizing, after plunging in April-June, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to unanimously maintain a wait-and-watch mode.

India’s GDP contracted at a slower pace of 7.5% in the September quarter, after a sharp contraction of 23.9% in the previous quarter.

Nomura expects the central bank to revise its near-term growth and inflation projections higher. A key focus will be on what steps, if any, the RBI announces to bring money market rates back in line with the policy corridor, said Nomura.

“Despite the more positive macro outlook, we expect RBI to adopt a cautious tone, flagging the uncertainty on durability of demand following the festive season and downside risks because of infections in developed economies and parts of India. Additionally, high inflation is a concern, but much of the inflation build-up remains because of supply-side factors. Thus, we expect the MPC to reiterate its dovish guidance from October and maintain an accommodative stance into the next financial year," Nomura said in a note on 3 December.

As India’s growth is still slower than other Asian economies such as China, Japan and Singapore, RBI’s growth projection will be key for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to invest in equities. Foreign money has kept the markets buoyant since the March lows. With a record net inflow of $9.55 billion into Indian shares in November, FIIs are net buyers of Indian equities of more than $16 billion this year so far. Domestic institutional investors have been consistently dumping shares, selling shares of a record ₹48,319.17 crore in November.

“We are at that point again when markets have rallied, headline valuations of Nifty are above long-term averages but the economy is only just coming back to normalcy," said Rahul Singh, CIO, equities, Tata Mutual Fund.

