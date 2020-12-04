Markets eye RBI’s cues on economy in policy review

“Despite the more positive macro outlook, we expect RBI to adopt a cautious tone, flagging the uncertainty on durability of demand following the festive season and downside risks because of infections in developed economies and parts of India. Additionally, high inflation is a concern, but much of the inflation build-up remains because of supply-side factors. Thus, we expect the MPC to reiterate its dovish guidance from October and maintain an accommodative stance into the next financial year," Nomura said in a note on 3 December.