Markets fall 1.26% despite reformist budget cues

“Negative indications from the overseas markets abound, mainly against the background of the spread of the pandemic, and stricter lockdowns in larger parts of Europe has not gone well with the market’s perceptions about the future of the economic rebound. The domestic market is awaiting the Union Budget on Monday, and it is quite likely that some positions have been pared ahead of the event," Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}