Mumbai: Indian equity markets slipped over 1% on Wednesday amid fears authorities may tighten restrictions further as covid-19 cases continue to surge.

According to reports, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has called a cabinet meeting later today to discuss the covid-19 situation in the state.

Benchmark share index Sensex was down 1.2% or 575 points at 49475.57 points, while Nifty declined 171 points to 14643.65 points.

"The market may remain volatile in the near term, given weak global cues, high bond yields, rising commodity prices and risk of increase in inflation. In addition, second wave of covid continues to worry the market and hence it may continue with its roller coaster ride," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

India recorded 47,262 new coronavirus cases in a timespan of 24 hours, according to Union health ministry update on Wednesday morning. This took the nationwide tally to 11,734,058, the data showed.

The country also recorded 275 related fatalities; its highest one-day toll this year. The fatality count pushed the death toll up to 1,60,441, the ministry data showed.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu - which have reported a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases - are major contributors in the nationwide tally, the health ministry has said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines, asking all states to enhance the proportion of RT-PCR tests, strictly enforce the 'test-track-treat' protocol and speed up the pace of vaccination to cover all priority groups.

