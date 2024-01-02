Markets fall amid sharp volatility
The volatility could persist in the new year as the market has run up very sharply in December and seasonally January tends to be weak, experts said
Indian equity markets fell on Tuesday amid sharp volatility and thin volumes. Benchmark indices swung between the day's high and low, with the Nifty finally closing 76 points lower at 21665.80 and the Sensex ending with a cut of 379 points at 71892.48.
