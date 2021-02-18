Markets fall as high crude prices, rising covid cases weigh on sentiment

Indian markets continued to edge lower for the third consecutive day on Thursday as investors remained concerned about lockdown fears due to rising new covid cases and increase in crude prices. The BSE Sensex lost 379.14 points or 0.73% before closing at 51,324.69. The 50-share index Nifty was down 89.95 points or 0.59% to end at15,118.95.

According to PTI, the Maharashtra government may impose a stricter lockdown in Yavatmal, Amravati and Akola cities of the Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region due to the covid-19 situation there. Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge in covid cases. The state reported 4,787 new covid cases on Wednesday, the highest one-day count this year.

“Markets continue to grind down for the third consecutive day on concerns related to rising new covid cases and firming up of energy prices. Global cues have also turned weak lately. The prevailing scenario represents the two key trend of the year 2021. First, midcap index outperforming large-cap stocks. Second, the re-rating of the public sector companies. Investors need to adjust their portfolios accordingly," Gaurav Dua, Head - Capital Market strategy, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

As crude oil prices continued to gain hovering around $65 per barrel, investors were cautious of rising inflation. Crude oil prices hit 13-month high on Thursday as a cold snap sweeping Texas and surrounding regions shut at least a fifth of US refining output and a million barrels of crude production.

“Global cues continue to be weak on concerns over rising inflation led by a one-year high oil prices and the strongest copper prices in nearly a decade. Even spike in virus cases is worrying the market. Rising bond yields may cap equity valuations as the Reserve Bank of India may have to do a balancing act to keep bond yields at lower levels while managing the government borrowing program," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said. According to him, the markets may continue with its consolidation for some time till the concerns over rising inflation recedes.

Foreign investors continue to remain bullish on India as various macro indicators along with turnaround in corporate earnings in December quarter indicate that the economy will emerge out of the covid crisis soon. In this year so far, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have pumped $5.89 billion in Indian shares while domestic institutional investors were net sellers of equities worth ₹27434 crore.

Credit Suisse has shifted its overweight stance from China and Thailand to India and Australia reflecting its expectations that economic and earnings recoveries are just starting their most rapid phases for the two markets. India looks much better positioned cyclically and relative to the pandemic.

After Credit Suisse upgraded India to overweight, it said that India’s earnings per share (EPS) momentum is among the region's strongest. “India suffered a severe outbreak but has seen a dramatic drop in infections, likely due at least in part to achievement of herd immunity in some locations. Its credit cycle is at an earlier stage than perhaps all other APAC markets. The scope for rate cuts is greater than in perhaps every other market save Indonesia," it said in a note on 16 February.

