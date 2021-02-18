Markets fall as high crude prices, rising covid cases weigh on sentiment

After Credit Suisse upgraded India to overweight, it said that India’s earnings per share (EPS) momentum is among the region's strongest. “India suffered a severe outbreak but has seen a dramatic drop in infections, likely due at least in part to achievement of herd immunity in some locations. Its credit cycle is at an earlier stage than perhaps all other APAC markets. The scope for rate cuts is greater than in perhaps every other market save Indonesia," it said in a note on 16 February.