MUMBAI : Indian markets, which have been witnessing downward pressure in the last few sessions, crashed 1.9% on Thursday, the biggest single day loss in the last six months, on concerns that the Reserve Bank of India move to drain cash may temper liquidity-led gains in equities and a downgrade by Morgan Stanley, which said that Indian market valuations are expensive.

The Sensex lost 1.89% or 1158.63 points to close at 59,984.70 points while Nifty fell 1.94% or 353.70 points to end at 17857.25 points. Both Sensex and Nifty indices saw their biggest drop since 30 April. In intraday, the benchmark Sensex lost nearly 1365.75 points while Nifty fell 411.50 points.

Most Asian markets too fell on Thursday amid concerns that the recovery from the pandemic will slow as elevated inflation forces tighter monetary policy. Japan’s Nikkei lost 1%, while Hangseng was down 0.3%. The expiry of monthly derivative contracts on Thursday also added to market losses.

RBI on Wednesday announced its 7-day and 28-day variable rate reverse repo auctions, worth Rs1.5 trillion and Rs50,000 crore respectively, to be conducted on 2 November. The deployment of longer-term operations (28 day) will be the first since RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had flagged the move in the 8 October policy.

"This increase reinforces the central bank’s discomfort with excess liquidity and shift in strategy to address the surfeit in a more durable basis through longer-tenor VRRR auctions. This increase marks another incremental step towards an eventual hike in the reverse repo rate, which we suspect will happen in two tranches, and start as early as the December meeting", said Radhika Rao, an economist at DBS Bank.

The move highlights the RBI’s worries over excess banking cash, which still stands at more than Rs7.5 trillion, and may turn inflationary. The longer-term reverse repo may also be aimed at managing a potential gush of liquidity on account of a slate of initial share sales in the coming weeks.

Nykaa owner FSN E-Commerce Ventures is planning to raise around ₹5320 crore while Paytm will raise around ₹18,300 crore via its initial share sale early next month.

Investors also appeared anxious after two foreign brokerages downgraded India, citing concerns on expensive valuations.

Morgan Stanley has downgraded India to equal weight while upgrading the Indonesian market to overweight position. "The fundamental leading indicators are positive, we see valuations as increasingly constraining returns over the next 3-6 months, particularly as we head towards Fed tapering,absorbing the impact of higher energy costs and our expectations of a first RBI hike for the cycle in February 2022," a Morgan Stanely report said.

"Notwithstanding the already-sharply upgraded consensus earnings through 2021, India's 12-month forward P/E ratio has moved to an all-time high of 24.1x. As a result, India is the most expensive market in our model on EM-relative 5-year trailing z-score of P/B and P/E. We believe this might see the index take a breather from here and look for some consolidation, with our India strategy team preferring Consumer Discretionary and Financials while avoiding Technology and Healthcare", Morgan Stanely report added.

On 25 October, Nomura downgraded Indian markets to neutral from overweight due to unfavourable risk-reward given high valuations, as a number of positives appear to be priced in, while headwinds are emerging. Instead, the Japanese brokerage firm prefers China and ASEAN and will be looking for better entry points for India.

On 20 October, UBS said that it has an underweight rating on India calling it "extremely expensive". Strategists at UBS find Indian equities to be least attractive as valuations are rising with fading earnings momentum while there is less scope for economic rebound this year.

"This fall in the index has derailed the recent recovery and we may see a further slide in the following sessions. We reiterate our cautious view on markets and suggest restricting leveraged positions" said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking .

Foreign institutional investors have net sold Indian equities worth $1.47 billion in the last five sessions. Cumulatively, so far this month FIIs are net sellers of equities worth $970.82 million.

Bloomberg contributed this story

