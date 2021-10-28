Markets fall as RBI move to drain liquidity, Morgan Stanley downgrade

"Notwithstanding the already-sharply upgraded consensus earnings through 2021, India's 12-month forward P/E ratio has moved to an all-time high of 24.1x. As a result, India is the most expensive market in our model on EM-relative 5-year trailing z-score of P/B and P/E. We believe this might see the index take a breather from here and look for some consolidation, with our India strategy team preferring Consumer Discretionary and Financials while avoiding Technology and Healthcare", Morgan Stanely report added.