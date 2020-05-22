Markets fall as RBI’s words of caution spook investors

Rising risk perception is holding back monetary transmission; so, rate cuts will not be effective, said Prithviraj Srinivas, economist, Axis Capital. “Excess liquidity in the banking system and a fall in money market rates and some lending rates are not the barometers of improving financial conditions in this situation. Liquidity needs to reach every part of the economy, even when it has become difficult to distinguish between good and bad credit. We believe the RBI and the public sector will need to be ready to become lenders of last resort, not just for banks but for all financial institutions," he said.