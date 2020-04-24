Markets fall nearly 2%, global peers dent sentiment

Indian stock markets continued to be under selling pressure on Friday as weakness in global peers dragged indices while Franklin Templeton closing its six debt fund schemes also dented sentiment. The BSE Sensex ended at 31,327.22, down 535.86 or 1.68% while the 50-share index was at 9,154.40, down 159.50 points or 1.71%.

Most stocks markets in Asia such as Japan, China, Hong Kong and Korea were down over 1% on media reports raising doubts over a probable covid-19 treatment.

Analysts said that Indian benchmark indices were down in sync with global markets and tracking increasingly weak economic data from countries around the world and especially in the US. There was also uncertainty regarding the effectiveness of a vaccine that was in development, which contributed to the overall negativity. Markets are expected to remain volatile considering the rising number of cases in India and no positive signals from the ongoing earnings guidance.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd feels that the global sentiments slumped post the reports that the Remdesivir, a Gilead Sciences’ Drug disappointed in its first randomized clinical trial and the US weekly jobless claims increased for third straight week. Further the mounting economic pressure of coronavirus-led lockdowns with no respite in sight added to the woes. “On the domestic front, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund announced winding up of six debt schemes due to redemption pressure and lack of liquidity in bond markets amid the covif-19 crisis, which added to the selling pressure. Even the media reports that the prime minister and finance minister meeting has got postponed and is likely to happen next week, dampened the sentiments," Khemka said.

Others concur. S Hariharan, Head - Sales Trading, Emkay Global Financial Services said “The Nifty was down 1% for the week, though the trend of higher highs and lows continues to be maintained for a third week in succession. The rupee has been largely stable with foreign institutional investors (FIIs) flows neutral, adjusted for stock futures flows. A stable foreign flow environment, combined with news flow on fiscal stimulus can act as the base for Nifty to break through resistance in the 9300-9400 range, which also represents 38.2% retracement level for the index."

The rupee has been largely firm on Friday. The Indian currency ended at 76.46, down 0.50% from previous close. The 10-year bond-yield closed at 6.17 up 12 basis points.

Going ahead, there is a lot of uncertainty about when the pandemic will subside and economic activities resume in the country. Disruptions and halting of activities led by countrywide lockdown impacted most economic and commercial activities across the country. “Against this background, we are revising our gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for FY20 downward to 4.7% from earlier our estimate of 5% with Gross Value Added (GVA) growth expected at 4.6%," said Care Ratings.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and difficult roadmap of recovery post lockdown revocation, Care Ratings estimate GDP to grow around 1.1%-1.2% for the full fiscal year ending 2021 under certain assumptions

