Indian markets on Monday erased all its morning gains and was trading 0.5% lower after a news report suggested provocative military movements by China on the Ladakh Border.

At 11.15 am, the benchmark Sensex fell 0.27% to 39361.99 points while Nifty declined 0.13% to 11632.05 points. Earlier, Sensex has hit the 40000 mark for the first time since February, gaining 1.4%, or 542 points, to 40010 points. Nifty advanced 1.45% to 11794 points.

Fresh tensions surfaced between India and China over the weekend, with Chinese troops trying to change the status quo on the southern bank of the Pangong lake. The Indian military thwarted the move, according to a Mint report.

“On the night of 29/30 August 2020, PLA (People's Liberation Army) troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo," the Mint report, which quotes an Indian Army statement, says.

Investors are also awaiting gross domestic product data due today after 5.30 pm. India is set to post the steepest quarterly decline in gross domestic product (GDP) in Asia as it quickly becomes the global hotspot for coronavirus infections.

The data will likely show GDP declined 18% in the quarter to June from a year ago, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg. That would be the sharpest contraction since the nation started publishing quarterly figures in 1996, and is worse than any of the main Asian economies tracked by Bloomberg.

According to Care Ratings, GDP is to contract by 20.2% in the first quarter of FY21.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated