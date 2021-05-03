Markets fall over 1% as BJP loses key states, covid surge continues

"The election results can be seen as a setback to the ruling party since it fell short of its expectations. But it is unlikely to influence the markets in any way. The market will be swayed by the crucial covid and economic data. While the news regarding infections, deaths, non-availability of hospital beds and oxygen continue to be grim, there is hope in the declining trend of infections in Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai, and Delhi. If this trend continues perhaps, we have left the peak of the second wave behind," said V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.