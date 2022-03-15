Markets fall over 1% on global cues, Chinese stock sell-off

World markets are lower ahead of the US Fed meeting in which the market expects FOMC to initiate a rate hike, said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. Nair, however, feels that the world equity market also lost its momentum as new financial and trade sanctions were imposed on Russia along with the suspension of gas imports. This weighed on market sentiment, which was improving in anticipation of a truce between Russia and Ukraine, he said.