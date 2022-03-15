Markets fall over 1% on global cues, Chinese stock sell-off

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Markets turned jittery ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting as negative global cues and weak global markets pulled down the indices. The Sensex and the Nifty corrected by 1.26% and 1.23% respectively ending the five-day winning streak.
“Global markets witnessed weakness as a slew of events like the fourth round of sanctions against Russia, concerns about fresh cases of coronavirus in China, and an expected interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve weighed on investor sentiments," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Asian indices saw significant pressure with Chinese indices down significantly. The Nikkei Taiwan Jakarta Composite, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite closed down 0.15-5.72%.
World markets are lower ahead of the US Fed meeting in which the market expects FOMC to initiate a rate hike, said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. Nair, however, feels that the world equity market also lost its momentum as new financial and trade sanctions were imposed on Russia along with the suspension of gas imports. This weighed on market sentiment, which was improving in anticipation of a truce between Russia and Ukraine, he said.
There was also a rout in the Chinese markets. “The Chinese tech stock rout deepened, slashing billions of dollars from Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings in Hong Kong, on heightened concerns about an industry crackdown, covid-19 outbreaks, and China’s position on the Ukraine conflict," said Deepak Jasani at HDFC Securities Ltd. “Losses spiralled after JPMorgan Chase downgraded 28 Chinese internet stocks, including Alibaba, Tencent, and Meituan to underweight, calling them “uninventable" over the next six to 12 months because of rising geopolitical and macro risks," Jasani said.
Equities in Europe tumbled as a relentless sell-off in Chinese stocks buffeted global markets, adding to concerns about the war in Ukraine and imminent tightening by the Fed, experts said.
The fall in crude and other commodity prices, however, capped the downside in Indian equities. From closing highs of more than $130 a barrel seen last week, Brent has cooled down to around $103.80 a barrel on Tuesday. However, consumer price index and wholesale price index inflation rose in February by 1.40% and 0.24% respectively.
