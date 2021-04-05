Markets feel lockdown jitters

Mumbai: Indian equity markets on Monday plummeted over 1.7% amid worries that the recent spate of local restrictions announced across various states, led by Maharashtra, to control a second and bigger wave of covid-19 cass could derail economic recovery.

All key sectoral indices were in the red on Monday with financials witnessing the steepest fall mainly on renewed apprehensions about asset qualities and recovery in credit growth cycle. Domestic headwinds were compounded by concerns over rise in US bond yields that may impact fund flows into the emerging markets also worried the markets.

At closing, the benchmark Sensex shed 1.74% to 49159.32 points while 50-share Nifty dropped 1.54% to 14637.80 points. Sensex fell over 871 points while Nifty lost over 265 points , its biggest fall in terms of points since 26 February.

The fall in both indices was the fourth biggest fall in terms of absolute numbers so far this year.

"A sharp spike in Coronavirus cases in the country and resultant business restrictions are likely to remain as near-term headwinds for domestic equities. Imposition of weekend lockdown in Maharashtra, which contributes over 13% of the country's GDP and 20% of India’s industrial output, certainly does not augur well", said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.

With India’s covid-19 case count setting new records almost every new day, analysts fear further correction in the markets in the coming days.

According to Rusmik Oza Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities, "In the immediate future Indian markets could go in for some correction and consolidation phase but as time goes by it could recoup and standout"

The country saw over one lakh new cases on Sunday, a record with Maharashtra's cases spiking over 57,000. That pushed Maharashtra to impose new curbs, including a state-wide night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am and a complete lockdown on weekends.

"The sharp surge in covid-19 cases has dented investor sentiments and has increased fear of harsh restrictions which would impact economic activity. Going forward, government actions to curb the surge would be one of the important factors to watch out for investors", said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

As per an analysis of Care Ratings, the new measures imposed by Maharashtra will lead to a decline in output by around ₹40,000 crore and lead to a dip in GVA growth by 0.32% at the overall domestic economy level.

“This will lower India’s GVA growth to 9.92% for FY22 and subsequently GDP growth to 10.7-10.9% under ceteris paribus conditions meaning thereby other states function in a normal manner. If the impact of other state lockdowns is added there could be further downward pressure of another 0.1-0.2%," the rating agency said.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Nomura Research expects that the huge surge in covid cases has not destabilised countries economic recovery yet but localised lockdowns such as many parts in Maharashtra likely to impact growth in April-June quarter.

"In our view, since the second wave started only towards the end of March, and as the economy normalised rapidly in January and February, the second wave is unlikely to have a major impact on Q1 GDP growth, and our estimate of 1.0% year on year appears reasonable", said Nomura Research in a report to its investors.

"However, if the second wave worsens further, causing more state-level restrictions and a moderation in contact services (all of which appear likely over the next 1-3 months), then the sequential momentum in Q2 (April-June) will likely be close to zero or marginally negative", the report added.

The pick up in covid-19 headwind comes ahead of the earnings season, which will start mid-April. Analysts broadly expect another robust quarter with double digit top line and bottom line growth in January-March.

However, management guidance on the impact of the ongoing second covid wave will be a key variable that analysts will look out for, in addition to the effect of rising global commodity prices on margins.

Near term market direction will also depend on the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. While analysts do not see any immediate change in the monetary policy and expect the rate-setting panel to maintain a dovish stance to address economic growth concerns, they will be on the lookout for the central bank’s views on economic recovery amid rising covid cases and its update on inflation projection.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via