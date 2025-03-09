Markets finally woke up to tariff reality. Is this a buying opportunity?

Second, the bad parts of Trump’s agenda, tariffs in particular, are paralyzing business and scaring consumers. Economic data has weakened and come in below expectations, prompting the most recent leg down in stocks. If hiring and expansion plans are put on hold because of uncertainty about trade, weakness could spread. I don’t know how to forecast this; we don’t have experience of heavy tariffs on our closest trade partners being imposed, modified, then largely deferred, then new tariffs threatened, all within a week. But I do know that confidence matters, and this isn’t a good way of boosting animal spirits.