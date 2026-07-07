Markets flat? No problem. HNIs stay invested

A range-bound market may test investors' patience, but wealth managers say it is far from a dead end for investment opportunities. Money managers say high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) are growing more mature: instead of reacting to every swing or rushing to cash, they’re staying invested and getting selective about new deployments.
HNIs are typically defined (outside IPOs) as individuals with ₹5-50 crore in investable assets, excluding their primary residence. Those with over ₹25-50 crore are generally classified as ultra HNIs (UHNIs).
Feroze Azeez, joint chief executive of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, said HNIs are using market corrections to gradually accumulate quality businesses and increase long-term allocations.
“HNI mutual fund accounts increased 12.8% between December 2025 and March 2026, taking HNIs' share of total mutual fund accounts from 8.2% in September 2025 to 8.9% by March 2026.”