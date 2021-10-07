MUMBAI : Markets made a rebound on Thursday driven by strong global equities on easing bond yields and softening crude oil prices. The BSE Sensex was up 488.10 points or 0.82% at 59,677.83. The Nifty gained 144.35 points or 0.82% at 17,790.35.

Markets in other Asia-Pacific regions were mostly higher. Hang Seng index in Hong Kong jumped 3.07%, South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.76%, Taiwan’s Taiex was up 1.96%. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.54%.

Markets gained on the back of rising optimism over a U.S. debt ceiling deal. The top US Senate Republican backed an extension of the U.S. debt ceiling and Russia calmed volatile natural gas markets in Europe. The unrelated moves eased growing angst among investors about a possible historic default on U.S. government debt and surging Dutch wholesale gas prices, the European benchmark, that had jumped eightfold this year to record highs.

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services domestic market clawed its way out to a gap up opening following strong global sentiments, as US debt default worries calmed along with easing bond yields and crude oil prices.

“The domestic market was pushed by strong buying in auto, realty & IT sectors which bolstered the market to sustain the trend in favour of the bulls. Despite the global semiconductor shortage, auto stocks sparked a rally in hopes of demand revival during the festive season while the expectation of better Q2 numbers for IT and strong pre-sale numbers helped the realty sector," he said.

Investors will watch out for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy review scheduled on Friday. The central bank is likely to signal a gradual unwinding of emergency liquidity measures introduced after the covid-19 outbreak but keep key interest rates unchanged in its bi-monthly monetary policy review this week, a Mint survey of economists showed.

September quarter earnings will also kick-start tomorrow as IT major Tata Consultancy Services will declare its results for Q2FY22.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said that domestic markets are holding up strong on the back of several positive factors like rating outlook upgrade, strong pre-quarterly data and healthy commentary from corporates for the festive season. “Although volatility has increased due to global factors as well as elevated valuations. Q2 result season would officially start with TCS numbers on Friday. Also RBI’s monetary policy meeting decision is due on Friday," he said.

Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings has cut India's economic growth forecast to 8.7% for the current fiscal but raised GDP growth projection for FY23 to 10%. It said that the second covid-19 wave delayed rather than derail the economic recovery. In its APAC Sovereign Credit Overview, Fitch Ratings said India's 'BBB-/Negative' sovereign rating "balances a still-strong medium-term growth outlook and external resilience from solid foreign- reserve buffers, against high public debt, a weak financial sector and some lagging structural factors".

(Reuters contributed to the story)

